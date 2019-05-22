SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man connected to a stabbing earlier this month in San Francisco’s Parkmerced area, which left the victim with life-threatening injuries, police announced Wednesday. The stabbing happened May 9 in the 400 block of Arballo Drive, according to police.
Officers had responded to a stabbing there and when officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man bleeding uncontrollably from the neck. He was taken to a hospital, police said.
Officers learned the victim had been stabbed after he had gotten into an argument with another man, identified as 65-year-old Mitchell Graham of San Francisco.
During the argument, Graham allegedly pulled out a knife, swung it and then stabbed the victim in the neck. Graham then dropped the knife and fled on foot, according to police.
Later that day, officers were able to locate Graham in the 4100 block of Clement Street, where they arrested him on suspicion of attempted homicide with a knife and an outstanding warrant, police said.
Graham remains in custody without bail, according to jail records. The victim has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, police said.
