



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond have released 911 audio and officer body camera video of a fatal officer shooting last month of a man attacking his family members with a knife.

The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. on April 11 at a home on the 900 block of Wilson Ave. in Richmond. Officers responding to a home invasion call arrived to find a man, identified as Luc Ciel, menacing his estranged wife and their two children with a knife.

The Richmond Police Department published a YouTube video which contains portions of the 911 audio and officer body cam video of the shooting, portions of which are graphic.

Police body cam video showed officers persuading Ciel’s daughter to come outside through a patio door before confronting the knife-wielding Ciel, who was on top of his son in a hallway of the home and making stabbing motions.

Officers are heard on camera ordering Ciel to drop the knife as his son manages to break away from the attack and flee. Ciel was shot as he made a motion toward officers while still holding the knife. After he fell to the floor, Ciel is heard yelling “F— you!” at the officers and appeared to try to get up and move in their direction before being shot again.

Medics attempted to treat Ciel at the scene and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His wife suffered a laceration to her stomach while his son was lacerated in the face; both injuries were non life-threatenening.

Police said Ciel had in his possession an 8-inch hunting knife and a 6-inch paring knife, as well as multiple large zip ties, which investigators believe he was going to use to tie up his family members.

Ciel was arrested in 2015 for attempted murder, child cruelty, domestic violence and false imprisonment. He was ultimately convicted in 2016 for domestic violence and battery, sentenced to three years probation and 300 days in jail, and issued a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his family.

He was arrested in earlier this year for violating the restraining order.

Last month Richmond Police identified the officers who fired their weapons were Jeffrey Tyner, Danielle Evans and Terrance Jackson. Each were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebreaker said the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. “We do not draw any conclusions about whether the officers’ actions were consistent with our policies and law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete,” said Stonebreaker.