



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A trio of teenage suspects is behind bars after committing an alleged string of brazen burglaries and home invasions in the South Bay.

San Jose police began getting reports of home burglaries in the Almaden area just before 11 p.m. on Monday evening, including a call from a woman who said she had just scared off the suspects who had broken into her garage.

Officers were responding when they received another call from a witness on Gillis Drive who said that two suspects were inside a home with flashlights. The witness said she knew the suspects didn’t belong there because the homeowner had passed away earlier this year.

The suspects had stolen the deceased homeowner’s car and were in the middle of the street when officers came from both sides of Gillis Drive, blocking them in.

Police said one suspect–who was allegedly in a stolen car–drove off, nearly hitting an officer. The other suspect also sped off and slammed into a patrol car, injuring the officer who had just jumped inside to avoid being hit.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody, but the crime spree didn’t stop there.

The suspect who was able to escape allegedly committed a home invasion in Palo Alto with a 15-year-old the next day. Investigators said the pair broke into the home and demanded jewelry and cash from the elderly victim before stealing her Honda then heading back to San Jose.

It’s unknown how officers eventually spotted the suspects, but police said the pair led them on foot chase, including jumping on roofs before being arrested.

Subutai Ahmad lives next to the elderly woman, who was too shaken to do an interview.

“It’s shocking,” Ahmad said. “They weren’t even worried about anything, which is quite shocking, but at the same time maybe that’s why they were caught.”

Rodney Khoshabin, who lives on Gillis Drive, said he was listening to the police scanner as police honed in on the suspects.

“I’m just glad that justice was served,” he said.