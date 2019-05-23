Filed Under:Daly City, Hector Vazquez, Sexual assault, Westmoor High School, Wisconsin

DALY CITY (CBS / AP) — A 59-year-old high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting at age 16 was previously deemed “dangerous for the children in his custody” by a Wisconsin school district.

Hector Vazquez, a Spanish teacher at Westmoor High School in Daly City, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sodomy with a minor and digital penetration with a foreign object.

The California school district hired him in 2011. But The Mercury News of San Jose reported Thursday that a Madison, Wisconsin school district fired Vazquez in 2006 after parents filed a sexual harassment complaint and a police investigation found he was a liability.

Hector Vazquez. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

Hector Vazquez. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

The newspaper said a Google search quickly found two articles about allegations against Vazquez.

An attorney representing Vazquez could not immediately be located.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s