SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed they have made an arrest in the homicide case that was opened after a dismembered body was found at a home during a welfare check earlier this week.

While police did not offer any details regarding the circumstances of the arrest or the identity of the suspect taken into custody, they did say that the person was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation that was opened with the discovery of the body at the home 73-year-old Benedict Ching on the 100 block of of Del Monte Street.

Officers performing the welfare check at the home determined there were suspicious circumstances regarding the case and began a criminal investigation. During the course of the investigation, human remains were recovered at the home.

A source with the SFPD confirmed Tuesday night that a dismembered human body was found inside the home. The remains had not been identified as of Thursday.

The homeowner Ching remains missing. Neighbors were shocked at the discovery.

“It’s crazy. It’s just…I don’t know. It’s getting worse,” said area resident Cindy O’Brien. “The area was getting better, but when you hear that, it kinda blew me away.”

More than one person said that what sounded like loud arguments between family members were a regular occurrence.

“We just hear something like – Bum! Bum! — in the wall. Maybe they fight, I don’t know,” said neighbor Mei Chen.

“They had a lot of fighting going on. Even the neighbors say, that’s all they hear all night,” said O’Brien. “Just Bum! Bum! Bum! Bum! Bum! Wondering what the yelling was outside and stuff. It’s crazy.”

Another neighbor told KPIX 5 they believe they saw two bodies taken out of the home by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.