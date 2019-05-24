



NAPA (CBS SF) — The BottleRock Napa Valley music, food and drink festival returns Friday through Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo.

The festival draws between 35,000-40,000 people per day, and the California Highway Patrol will be on duty outside the venue and the Napa Police Department inside, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

“There’s not been to much to complain about over the last seven years,” Renspurger said. “Everybody now knows what they have to do. We may tweak it but it’s usually event free. Every year gets better.”

The festival has completely sold out as of Thursday, though BottleRock organizers have partnered with ticket exchange website Lyte to give fans an opportunity to purchase tickets without the significant mark-up seen on sites like Stubhub.

Headlining performances on Friday include Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic and Sylvan Esso.

Neil Young & Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Gary Clark Jr. headline on Saturday and Mumford & Sons and Santana perform Sunday.

Dozens of other performances are scheduled over the three-day festival and nearly a dozen aftershow performances are scheduled at 8 or 10 p.m. in downtown Napa near the festival grounds.

Star chefs are paired with musicians, entertainers and celebrities, including Trisha Yearwood, Alice Cooper, Jerry Rice, Jeff Goldblum and Big Boi, on the 2019 Culinary Stage.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the last act ends at 10 p.m.

“BottleRock does a good job with arranging mass transit,” Renspurger said. “Napa Valley Transit provides free bus service during the festival.”

BottleRock buses leave daily from San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose, Fairfield, Sonoma, Mill Valley, Palo Alto and Santa Rosa. Napa Valley’s Vine transit offers free rides and extended late night service all weekend including regional service to BART.

All day street parking is available in downtown Napa, and general admission parking is sold out.

Renspurger said some people who live close to the festival site have been concerned about parking being available near their homes, but some simply choose to leave town for the weekend.

The CHP shuts down Third Street between Silverado Trail and Soscol Avenue at 8 p.m. when many people leave the venue.

“It’s the big hub,” Renspurger said.

Complimentary bike parking is available at 585 First St. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ride-hailing services are available at Third and Coombs streets and carpooling is encouraged.

Backpacks, chairs, professional cameras, selfie sticks and aerosols are not allowed.

More details about the festival can be found at the official website.