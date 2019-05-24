Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A fugitive recovery operation by police in San Francisco on Wednesday resulted in 61 arrests.
The daylong operation took place in the Tenderloin District and included the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and state parole agents, police said.
Of the 61 suspects booked into the San Francisco County Jail, 18 were wanted on outstanding warrants from outside of San Francisco.
Police said there were no incidents of reportable force, and there were no suspects or officers injured during the operation.
