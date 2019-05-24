CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – Jenny Lin, a talented 14-year-old musician and student who was stabbed to death at her family’s home in Castro Valley 25 years ago, will be remembered Friday evening with a memorial service, reception and candlelight walk.

Lin, who was a straight-A student at Canyon Middle School and played the viola, was fatally stabbed at her Palomares Hills home on May 27, 1994, and the case remains unsolved.

A $100,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed her.

The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday with a reception at the Castro Valley Library at 3600 Norbridge Ave., followed by a ceremony at which Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern and District Attorney Nancy O’Malley are scheduled to speak.

Lin’s parents, John and Mei-lian Lin, said in news release that after the ceremony there will be a candlelight walk in downtown Castro Valley “to remind the public of the unsolved murder and to raise awareness of child safety.”

The Lins said their daughter’s brutal death “devastated” their family but they “vow to continue working with the police until the case is solved and to carry on Jenny’s dreams to see her life extended in a unique fashion.”

They said that for more than 20 years the Jenny Lin Foundation has offered music scholarships and free music programs to the community each summer and has organized numerous safety fairs, workshops and contests to raise awareness of child safety issues and to improve safety knowledge and precautions for parents and children.

The Lins said, “The recent arrest of the Golden State Killer (Joseph DeAngelo) for crimes committed 40 years ago boosts the family’s hope that one day the killer will be caught.”

The family said anyone with information about Jenny Lin should call the Alameda County sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721, (510) 667-3661, (510) 667-3622 or a toll-free hotline at (855) 4-JENNY-LIN.

