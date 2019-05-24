  • KPIX 5On Air

San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — State Highway 1 was closed in both directions Friday afternoon for over an hour just south of the Devils Slide Tunnel after a head-on crash with injuries, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

An alert was issued at 3:12 p.m. and deputies and firefighters are on the scene. CHP and Pacifica Police also responded.

CHP said this was a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. Both drivers were uninjured.

Authorities tweeted that the highway was reopened in both directions at 4:20 p.m.

