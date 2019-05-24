CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Jenny Lin, a talented 14-year-old musician and student, was stabbed to death at her family’s home in Castro Valley 25 years ago in one of the Bay Area most famous cold case murders.

Each year, her family host a memorial service and candlelight march, making sure that she and the search for her killer remains in the minds of local residents.

“The recent arrest of the Golden State Killer (Joseph DeAngelo) for crimes committed 40 years ago boosts the family’s hope that one day the killer will be caught,” the Lin family said in a statement.

Jenny, a straight-A student at Canyon Middle School and played the viola, was fatally stabbed at her Palomares Hills home on May 27, 1994. A $100,000 reward has been in place for years for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed her.

Lin’s parents, John and Mei-lian Lin, said their daughter’s brutal death “devastated” their family but they “vow to continue working with the police until the case is solved and to carry on Jenny’s dreams to see her life extended in a unique fashion.”

For more than 20 years the Jenny Lin Foundation, set up in her memory, has offered music scholarships and free music programs to the community each summer and has organized numerous safety fairs, workshops and contests to raise awareness of child safety issues and to improve safety knowledge and precautions for parents and children.

Anyone with information about Jenny Lin should call the Alameda County sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721, (510) 667-3661, (510) 667-3622 or a toll-free hotline at (855) 4-JENNY-LIN.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.