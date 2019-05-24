  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Clarity, UC Davis

LAKE TAHOE (CBS / AP) — Lake Tahoe’s clarity rebounded last year from its worst level in a half century of record-keeping as weather and streamflow returned to more normal conditions.

Scientists at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center say the dinner plate-sized disc used to measure clarity was visible at an average depth of 70.9 feet (21.6 meters) in 2018. That’s 10.5 feet (3.2 meters) better than the year before.

The new clarity measurement is in line with the five-year average of 70.3 feet (21.4 meters), which is an increase of nearly a foot (30 centimeters) from the previous five-year running average at the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada line.

Scientists hope efforts to combat threats to lake clarity posed by development and climate change will eventually return the lake to its historic clarity level in excess of 100 feet (30.5 meters).

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s