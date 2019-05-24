REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with a burglary earlier this week at a bakery in unincorporated Redwood City, authorities said.
Manuel Magdaleno, of Redwood City, is suspected of breaking into Emily’s Cakes at 3102 Middlefield Road on Tuesday, by smashing a glass door and then breaking open cash registers, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance cameras recorded the burglary and deputies recognized Magdaleno as the suspect from a previous burglary in January. He was placed on supervised probation after that break-in, officials said.
Magdaleno was taken into custody on Wednesday morning at his home, where deputies found evidence linking him to the burglary, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary or additional crimes carried out by the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Arcila at Marcila@smcgov.org or call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.
