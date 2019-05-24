  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose on Thursday arrested a man in connection with vandalizing the San Jose Veterans Memorial earlier this month.

Martin Ruiz Vivanco, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and possession of vandalism tools, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The vandalism occurred on May 6 at about 12:20 a.m. at the memorial located on Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard.

Police said an investigation by the department’s Street Crimes Unit identified Vivanco as the suspect responsible for the vandalism.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Vivanco, and he was taken into custody without incident.

San Jose Veterans Memorial vandalism suspect Martin Vivanco.

