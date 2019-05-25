Filed Under:Beach, California, Granite Bay, Kaanapali, Kaanapali Beach, Maui, Placer County, Shark Attack, Thomas Smiley

MAUI, Hawaii (CBS SF) – A 65-year-old Northern California man was killed in a shark attack while swimming off the coast of Maui on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the man was swimming about 60 yards offshore at Honokowai Point near Kaanapali Beach Park, when he was bitten by a shark.

A witness called 911 around 9 a.m., according to the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

First responders used a helicopter and jet ski to locate and bring the man ashore.

They performed CPR, but the man died at the scene of injuries consistent with a shark attack.

The victim was identified late Saturday as Thomas Smiley of Granite Bay in Placer County. Smiley was an optometrist visiting Hawaii with his wife.

Meanwhile, shark warning signs were posted at Ka’anapali Beach Park.

This is the first fatal shark attack on Maui since April 2015.

