HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – An inmate at San Quentin has been charged with fatally shooting his then-girlfriend in the head at a home in Half Moon Bay, last year.
Tristan Cecil was transported from San Quentin to the San Mateo County Jail on Friday and booked on an arrest warrant for homicide.
The shooting happened early on February 22, 2018 in the 200 block of Poplar Street.
Police arrived and found Kimberly Quiroz suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She died 9 days later at a hospital from her injuries.
Cecil is currently serving a 3-year sentence for selling drugs.
“After a lengthy and thorough investigation ultimately all of the evidence pointed toward Tristan as the shooter,” according to a statement.
His bail has been set at $11 million.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Boragno at 650-363-4064 or nboragno@smcgov.org.