SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Officers from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety repaired a broken wheelchair ramp for an elderly couple after initially responding to a call for service earlier this week.
The arriving officers were prepared to handle a medical call at the home on Monday and discovered the residents’ wheelchair ramp needed major repairs. The couple was unable to physically repair the ramp, and didn’t have the finances to hire help.
“Our officers knew they couldn’t just leave without doing anything about it, so they left to gather supplies needed and came back to repair the ramp,” Sunnyvale public safety officials said in a Facebook post.
A video shows officers hauling large pieces of wood, shaving boards and hammering the pieces to create the final ramp.
The department says it shared the story to highlight “unseen kindness” from officers in the community. It also received many comments from community members thanking officers for their service.
