ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A wanted felon in the Rohnert Park area was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a search of his belongings yielded an explosive device, a stun gun, narcotics and burglary tools. the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Sunday.
At around 12:29 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a Rohnert Park DPS officer contacted a man who was lingering in the parking lot of 49er Pet on Southwest Boulevard. The man was identified as 36-year-old Michael Rafael Digesti, a transient in the Rohnert Park area.
Digesti was wanted for a felony Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant out of Sonoma County. After he was identified, Digesti was taken into custody for the warrant and officers began a search of his belongings.
The explosive device that was found was small and homemade. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to collect the device.
Police also found methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia in Digesti’s possession.
Digesti was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and charged with the following: felony PRCS warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, possession of an explosive device and felon in possession of a stun gun.