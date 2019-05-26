SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Both directions of Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County wee closed Sunday morning after a solo-vehicle crash resulted in at least one pole blocking the roadway and one arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the crash was reported at 12:49 p.m. in the southbound direction at Idylwild Road. Although the CHP couldn’t confirm that any wires were down, PG&E was en route to the scene as of 1:50 a.m.
One woman was arrested but no further information on the arrest was provided.
There was no estimated time of reopening for either direction.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed