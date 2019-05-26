SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Theta Chi fraternity has been dismissed from the University of California-Santa Cruz campus after a hazing incident off campus resulted in a death last year, school officials and UCSC police have announced.

While not going into any specifics about the incident, police took to Facebook over the weekend to announced that the fraternity was no longer allowed to operate on campus.

“The investigation revealed deeply appalling behavior—hazing, drug use, and more—that does not represent the values of our university,” police posted. “We have dismissed one member of Theta Chi and several others may face serious discipline.”

Investigators did not reveal if “serious discipline” would include any criminal charges.

Officials said they have notified Theta Chi’s national leadership.

“We also have notified the group’s national organization of our findings, and the organization has revoked the chapter’s charter,” police posted. “The chapter had been on an interim suspension during our investigation.”

School officials offered their “deepest condolences…to the student’s family and friends for their unimaginable loss and for the terrible circumstances that surrounded his death.”

Anyone who is aware of any hazing or troubling activity was encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students at 831-459-4446 and deanofstudents@ucsc.edu or UC Santa Cruz Police Department at 831-459-2231 ext. 1.