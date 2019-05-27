Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Three juveniles are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Antioch following a robbery at a gas station in Moraga Sunday night.
Moraga police put out a bulletin to other departments after the robbery at an Arco station. Lafayette police spotted the vehicle from the bulletin and pursued the vehicle on Highway 24, then on Highway 4.
The chase ended on Hillcrest Avenue where the suspect vehicle crashed into bystander’s vehicle when it exited Highway 4.
One person was injured in the crash, but declined medical attention.
Police confiscated masks, guns, and money from the suspect vehicle.