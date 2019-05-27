  • KPIX 5On Air

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – The driver in an early Sunday morning collision that caused another vehicle to catch fire and injured three of its occupants was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Menlo Park police said.

The collision, reported about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of southbound El Camino Real and Oak Grove Avenue, set one vehicle on fire, with the four people inside escaping with non-life threatening injuries. Three of the four were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, Menlo Park resident Luke Quinton, 25, was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Quinton was arrested for DUI causing bodily injury based on “evidence at the scene, statements by involved parties, and observations of Menlo Park police officers investigating the collision.”

