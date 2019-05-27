OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland this week will continue its 2019 pothole repair blitz, a road maintenance plan to repair potholes across the city.
On Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will join Oakland Department of Transportation Director Ryan Russo on-site where crews will be working to repair the worst potholes in the city’s backlog of residents’ reports of road damage.
Crews are scheduled to be working in parts of East Oakland’s Council District 6 this week.
The backlog of pothole repair requests in the city was at more than 7,000 when the 2019 campaign was announced on May 20, according to the Oakland Department of Transportation.
Schaaf and Russo will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to outline the city’s plans to deliver smoother and safer streets to residents.
The exact location of the news conference will be announced no later than 7 a.m. Tuesday.
