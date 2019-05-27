  • KPIX 5On Air

Surveillance footage of the puppy thief and a picture of the puppy (Photo: Pet Food Express)

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A $2,500 reward is being offered for the return of a puppy stolen from a Lafayette pet store over the weekend.

A surveillance photo was released by Pet Food Express of a woman suspected of taking the female Chihuahua-mix puppy on Saturday afternoon.

The woman is described as about 20 years old, with a tattoo on her right hand and a nose ring, according to a release from the store.

The puppy was taken between 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday from the Pet Food Express in Lafayette on Mt. Diablo Boulevard. The store is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe return of the puppy.

Jelly’s Place, an organization that offers puppies for adoption at the store, said the puppy, named Iris, is 4-5 months old and very friendly.

