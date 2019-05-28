SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a collision on the Monterey Boulevard off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was initially reported around 1 p.m. and involved a Toyota van and a MINI Cooper.
Fire officials said emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life tool to extricate a victim. One victim suffered serious injuries, while another is currently in stable condition.
CHP officers briefly closed the off-ramp while they cleared the collision. The off-ramp has since reopened, CHP officials said.
