SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been identified and arrested in connection with the Feb. 4 homicide of a 29-year-old man in West San Jose, police reported Tuesday.
Juan Garcia was shot in the 3100 block of Cadillac Drive at about 10 p.m. that day, and officers arrived to find him suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
Police identified four suspects in the murder, and 21-year-old Jose Rosales and 19-year-old Emilio Avila were served arrest warrants while in custody at Santa Clara County jails. Rosales had been arrested earlier for related charges in the homicide, according to police.
On Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Victor Martinez and 24-year-old Ruben Huezoortiz in San Jose on suspicion of murder. They were booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail.
Anyone with further information in the case is asked to contact Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez at (408) 277-5283.
