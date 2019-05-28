Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after nearly drowning at a water park in Antioch Monday, authorities said.
The incident happened at the Antioch Water Park on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way. The Contra Costa County Fire Department said a call came in at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday of a CPR in progress.
On arrival, the boy was conscious and breathing, the fire department said. He was taken by helicopter to Oakland Children’s hospital.
The boy was on an end-of-year school trip at the water park with around 200 students from Lone Tree, Jack London and Kimball Elementary schools Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Antioch Recreation Department said all staffer at the park practice CPR daily.