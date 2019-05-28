  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antioch, Antioch Water Park, child drowning, Drowning, Oakland news

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after nearly drowning at a water park in Antioch Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Antioch Water Park on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way. The Contra Costa County Fire Department said a call came in at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday of a CPR in progress.

On arrival, the boy was conscious and breathing, the fire department said. He was taken by helicopter to Oakland Children’s hospital.

The boy was on an end-of-year school trip at the water park with around 200 students from Lone Tree, Jack London and Kimball Elementary schools Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Antioch Recreation Department said all staffer at the park practice CPR daily.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s