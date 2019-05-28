



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday announced a series of public meetings in July to obtain comment on PG&E Co.’s request to charge customers nearly $2 billion more in the next three years to help pay for wildfire safety improvements and other costs.

The meetings will be held in San Francisco, Stockton, Chico, Oakland, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa, Bakersfield and Fresno. Members of the public can also send comments by email to public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov.

The request submitted by PG&E in December would give the utility $1 billion above current rates in 2020, $454 million more in 2021 and $486 million more in 2022.

The 2020 increase would raise the monthly gas and electric bill for the typical PG&E residential customer by $10.47, according to the CPUC.

PG&E provides natural gas and electricity to 16 million people in northern and central California.

The locations and dates of Bay Area meetings are:

San Francisco, July 9, 1 p.m., CPUC Auditorium, 505 Van Ness Ave. A webcast will be available here

Oakland, July 24, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Elihu M. Harris State Office Building Auditorium, 1515 Clay St.

San Jose, July 25, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Alfred E. Alquist State Office Building Auditorium, 100 Paseo de San Antonio.

Santa Rosa, July 31, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chamber, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. A webcast can be viewed at the city of Santa Rosa YouTube page or Facebook page

