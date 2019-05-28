Filed Under:Berkeley, Black Renaissance, Plays, The Marsh, Theatre

Wayne Harris talks to BR’s Christin Ayers about his show called ‘Mother’s Milk’ happening at the Marsh in Berkeley that’s getting rave reviews. In fact it was named ‘Theatre Bay Area’s Editor’s Pick’.

