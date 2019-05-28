Wayne Harris talks to BR’s Christin Ayers about his show called ‘Mother’s Milk’ happening at the Marsh in Berkeley that’s getting rave reviews. In fact it was named ‘Theatre Bay Area’s Editor’s Pick’.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.