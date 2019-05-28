OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While the court-side antics of hip-hop star Drake were an annoyance for the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, they are merely a source of amusement for the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Maybe it’s just a matter of familiarity. Drake has been court-side at Golden State games — both in Toronto and Oakland — from the very beginning of the Warriors run of five Finals appearances.

He has had running in-game conversations with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. He’s also friends with the Currys and caused a frenzy back in 2015 when Steph, his wife, Ayesha, and Drake stopped at the In-and-Out in nearby Alameda for a post-game burger.

So if he does give Toronto Coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub during Game 1 or Game 2 or high-fives Kwahi Leonard while he walks to the bench, don’t expect much comment from the Golden State lockerroom.

“He’s always up and he’s always a character and our guys are always talking trash with him,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “I kind of think it’s fun. The NBA kind of embrace the pop culture dynamic of the league and the stars and the celebrities who are out there.”

Kerr also said the Warriors have their own trash talking celebrities at courtside.

“We’ve got (rapper) E-40 ready for them too, so we’re in good shape,” he said.

When asked by reporters, Curry called Drake’s antics “entertaining.”

“It’s been entertaining,” said the Golden State star with a shrug of the shoulders and a smile. “It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. End of the day, he is having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun. I guess in this life everybody can hate on someone having fun. It’s par for the court.”

Green also brushed aside the question when asked about Drake.

“Drake can’t shoot, nor can he pass,” he said. “You ever seen Drake play basketball? I saw a couple highlights. They wasn’t so high. So I really don’t care.”

As for E-40, he took to social media to tell Drake the Bay Area fans were ready for him when the Finals move to Oracle.

“SO IT BEGINS” the Bay Area rapper posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.