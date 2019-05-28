OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While he has been ruled out of Thursday’s Game One of the NBA Finals, injured Golden State star Kevin Durant joined his teammates on the flight to Toronto on Tuesday.

Wearing a black and sweatpants, Durant walked without a noticeable limp as he boarded the team charter. Game Two is schedule for Sunday.

Golden State has won five straight playoff games since Durant was sidelined by an injured calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets. At the time of his injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists during the playoffs.

When asked on Friday what will be the factor to determine Durant’s return, head coach Steve Kerr said several factors will be weighed.

“His response to treatment,” the Warriors coach said. “His ability to do some things in the weight room. Rick (Celebrini, the team’s medical director) feels good about his progress. Again, he hasn’t spent any time on the court with us. He hasn’t gone through an individual shooting workout. Still some work ahead.”

Kerr said the collective gut feeling was that Durant would be able to return during the Finals.

“We feel like he’s going to be back at some point during the series,” he said. “That’s our thought. That’s our gut but again there’s nothing clear cut. We leave it up in the air. He’s doing what he’s doing and we’re hoping for the best.”