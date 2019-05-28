Filed Under:Attack, Crime, Lyft, Lyft Driver, Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Lyft driver was attacked near the Sacramento International Airport early Tuesday morning, according to CBS13 in Sacramento.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. near the AmPm store on Airport Boulevard.

The driver told CBS13 that someone attacked him with a stick and shattered the passenger rear-window of his car.

After a short scuffle with the driver, the suspect ran away, but Sacramento County sheriff deputies were able to track the suspect down.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

