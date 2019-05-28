By Michelle Griego
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, entertainment, Hamilton, Michelle Griego, Musicals, SHN, Theatre

We’re going to Hamilton! Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego, a true #HamFan gets an exclusive look inside ‘the room where it happens,’ literally.

Michelle Griego

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s