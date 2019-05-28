SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police have identified a suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was killed as he sat in his vehicle Saturday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
According to police, 46-year-old Marion Robinson of Martinez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and evading an officer. Robinson has been accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Leonardo Lundy as Lundy sat in his car near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street around 12:45 p.m.
Responding officers found Lundy suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short while later, police said.
That same day, officers were able to identify Robinson as a suspect in the shooting. Officers then chased Robinson from San Francisco to West Oakland via the Bay Bridge. At some point during the pursuit, Robinson crashed his vehicle and officers were able to arrest him, police said.
Robinson is being held without bail, according to jail records.
