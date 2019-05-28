UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Teachers at the New Haven Unified School District serving Union City and Hayward returned to the picket lines Tuesday as a strike entered its second week.
While no agreement was reached after 30 hours of contract talks over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, both sides have adjusted their proposals. The teachers’ union is now seeking a 7 percent raise over the next two years, down from its initial demand of 10 percent.
Meanwhile, the district is now offering a 2 percent raise starting in January, up from 1 percent, along with a one-time 3 percent bonus for the current school year.
The district said the cost of its latest offer is $6 million over three years, which is $1 million more than the previous offer, and that would keep New Haven teachers the highest paid in Alameda County.
Still, for third year teacher Nikki Moore, she has to work two other jobs to make ends meet. She makes $72,000 a year as a teacher, but she says about $10,000 of that goes to cover healthcare costs.
“I do want a raise, but I also want to make sure that we’re helping the students as well, because if we get that raise, it’ll mean so much more for the students, more quality teachers,” Moore told KPIX 5 on Monday.
Negotiations are not expected to resume until Wednesday afternoon.