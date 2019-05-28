Filed Under:Black Renaissance, shows, Television, Tracey Edmonds

A new show on BET dives deep into the personal lives of a basketball player and his wife. BR got a chance to talk to the shows creator, Tracey Edmonds and its star, Sarunas Jackson about ‘Games People Play.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s