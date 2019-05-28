SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Bancroft Middle School in San Leandro was sheltering-in-place Tuesday afternoon because of yard-to-yard search for a robbery suspect, according to the San Leandro Unified School District.

KPIX 5’s chopper video showed several officers going house-to-house and through backyards, with the aid of a police K-9.

The robbery suspect allegedly fled from the CHP during a freeway pursuit. The search was happening in the vicinity of Morgan and Joaquin Avenues, according to San Leandro Police Department.

District officials wrote on Twitter at 12:45 p.m. that San Leandro police and California Highway Patrol officers requested that the school at 1150 Bancroft Ave. s

Parents have been notified of the incident.

The suspect was a black male, thin build, wearing a gray shirt and dark colored jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information was being asked to call 911.

