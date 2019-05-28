Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has confirmed that bones found at a home last Thursday in San Francisco’s Mission District are in fact human.
After officers initially discovered the bones in the 3000 block of 21st Street, investigators were unable to determine whether the bones were human or perhaps from an animal, police said.
The medical examiner’s office will now try to identify the remains and find a cause of death.
Police on Tuesday were unable to provide an update on the case.
