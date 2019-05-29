OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and four others injured early Wednesday in a crash on the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge involving a Golden Gate Transit bus and a box truck, authorities said.
CHP Officer Bert Diaz said the collision between a box truck and Golden Gate Transit bus was first reported at 4:28 a.m. just east of Treasure
Island.
Three people were in the box truck, which rear-ended the bus as it was coming to a stop, Diaz said. One of the passengers in the bus died at the scene and two others were transported with serious injuries.
Golden Gate Transit spokeswoman Priya Clemens said two passengers on the bus – a BART bus bridge enroute from MacArthur Station in Oakland to the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco – were transported to a hospital.
The force of the impact forced the box truck to overturn.
Three of the five westbound lanes will be blocked with not ETA on when they will reopen. The CHP was advising commuters to seek other routes into San Francisco. Traffic was backed up for several miles.