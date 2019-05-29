Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — BART service has stopped Wednesday afternoon between the North Berkeley and El Cerrito del Norte stations in the East Bay because of a fire on the trackway.
Transit officials had initially tweeted about developing delays due to an obstruction on the tracks shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Shortly afterwards, service was halted due to the fire. Officials said the fire on the trackway was closer to the El Cerrito Del Norte station.
BART officials wrote on Twitter at 2:38 p.m. about the service disruption and did not indicate when regular service will resume.
AC Transit is providing mutual aid with the #72 bus line.
The Berkeley Fire Department is assisting with the incident.