SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are seeking the public’s help to find the person who robbed a victim of his backpack which held what could be the victim’s life’s work.
Surveillance video posted on the Santa Rosa Police Department Twitter and Facebook pages showed a man who appeared to be in his twenties walking away with the backpack.
Police said the backpack was stolen from a car parked in the city parking garage on First street near Santa Rosa Plaza, and contained the only copy of the victim’s PhD thesis.
After stealing the backpack, police said the thief then headed to the mall to buy a new skateboard with the victim’s credit card.
Police urged anyone who recognized the person in the surveillance video to call the department’s non-emergency line (707) 528-5222 and refer to case #19-6250.