  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sonoma County, Windsor, Windsor Oaks Winery, Wine

WINDSOR (CBS SF) – A fire at a winery near Windsor in Sonoma County caused around $500,000 in damage on Tuesday night, according to Sonoma County Fire District officials.

The blaze was first reported at 8:40 p.m. at Windsor Oaks Winery, located at 10810 Hillview Road in unincorporated Sonoma County, Battalion Chief Michael Elson said.

The building that caught fire is a multi-use, warehouse facility, mostly used for wine storage that was approximately 110 feet-by-350 feet long and 25 feet high. It is used as a tasting room, laboratory and storage facility.

According to Elson, the fire started in the exterior and managed to damage some of the interior as well. The property manager was not on the property when the fire started, but returned to see the blaze and called 911.

The fire was contained within 90 minutes and crews had cleared the scene at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it doesn’t appear suspicious, Elson said.

Investigators will be at the scene Wednesday. Further inspection of the interior is required to determine if $2 million in wine being stored inside was damaged by the blaze.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s