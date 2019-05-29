WINDSOR (CBS SF) – A fire at a winery near Windsor in Sonoma County caused around $500,000 in damage on Tuesday night, according to Sonoma County Fire District officials.
The blaze was first reported at 8:40 p.m. at Windsor Oaks Winery, located at 10810 Hillview Road in unincorporated Sonoma County, Battalion Chief Michael Elson said.
The building that caught fire is a multi-use, warehouse facility, mostly used for wine storage that was approximately 110 feet-by-350 feet long and 25 feet high. It is used as a tasting room, laboratory and storage facility.
According to Elson, the fire started in the exterior and managed to damage some of the interior as well. The property manager was not on the property when the fire started, but returned to see the blaze and called 911.
The fire was contained within 90 minutes and crews had cleared the scene at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it doesn’t appear suspicious, Elson said.
Investigators will be at the scene Wednesday. Further inspection of the interior is required to determine if $2 million in wine being stored inside was damaged by the blaze.
