OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Normal BART service resumed Thursday morning after an earlier problem with switching equipment on the tracks in downtown Oakland caused major delays, a transit agency spokesman said.
The problem was reported around 5:30 a.m. on a series of track switches. Four trains had to be turned back because of the problem, which forced crews to manually switch the equipment into its proper position, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.
The problem was eventually resolved to allow remote control of the switching equipment again, and regular service resumed shortly after 6 a.m. with residual delays for some trains, Allison said.
The problem comes a day after BART handled about 10,000 more riders than a normal weekday as a result of a fatal crash on the Bay Bridge that snarled the morning commute Wednesday.
BART ran longer trains past the normal morning and evening commute hours Wednesday to accommodate the extra passengers.
