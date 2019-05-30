  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, BART Delays, Downtown Oakland, Oakland


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Normal BART service resumed Thursday morning after an earlier problem with switching equipment on the tracks in downtown Oakland caused major delays, a transit agency spokesman said.

The problem was reported around 5:30 a.m. on a series of track switches. Four trains had to be turned back because of the problem, which forced crews to manually switch the equipment into its proper position, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

The problem was eventually resolved to allow remote control of the switching equipment again, and regular service resumed shortly after 6 a.m.  with residual delays for some trains, Allison said.

The problem comes a day after BART handled about 10,000 more riders than a normal weekday as a result of a fatal crash on the Bay Bridge that snarled the morning commute Wednesday.

BART ran longer trains past the normal morning and evening commute hours Wednesday to accommodate the extra passengers.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s