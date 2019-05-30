  • KPIX 5On Air

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A woman in her 70s was struck and seriously injured by an SUV Wednesday night while walking in Berkeley, according to police.

The woman, who was hit at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Sacramento and Fairview streets, was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, a Berkeley police spokesman said.

The driver, a 39-year-old Berkeley man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police don’t believe that drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

