BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A woman in her 70s was struck and seriously injured by an SUV Wednesday night while walking in Berkeley, according to police.
The woman, who was hit at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Sacramento and Fairview streets, was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, a Berkeley police spokesman said.
The driver, a 39-year-old Berkeley man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Police don’t believe that drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.
