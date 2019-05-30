Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) – A teenager playing video games at the home of two brothers Thursday afternoon was stabbed several times by one of the siblings, who then fled before contacting authorities a short time later to turn himself in, Concord police said.
Police responded about 2 p.m. to the stabbing report at an apartment in the 1400 block of Bel Air Drive and called for a helicopter to take the victim to a trauma center for his injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away.
Police say the reason for the stabbing is undetermined.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.