PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the fatal shooting of another man in Pittsburg earlier this month, police said.
Darrin Lynch has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the slaying of 47-year-old Pittsburg resident Andrew McCoy on May 6, according to police.
Officers had responded shortly before midnight to a report of shots fired on Shoreline Drive and then received a call from a woman who said her son had been shot and then ran into her house, police said.
McCoy was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Police did not say exactly where and when they arrested Lynch Wednesday and a motive for the killing has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Ruff at (925) 252-4089.
