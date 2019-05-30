SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Several Democratic U.S. presidential candidates will make appearances in San Francisco starting Thursday, as the California Democratic Party Organizing Convention is set to kick off in the city on Friday.

The three-day CDP convention is the largest gathering of active Democrats in the state, with more than 3,400 delegates set to attend.

Saturday’s lineup includes 2020 presidential hopefuls U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Swalwell, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will also appear on Saturday.

Additionally, local politicians like San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others, will also make appearances on Saturday.

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro are set to take the stage.

In addition to the CDP convention events, five of the Democratic candidates will be making appearances at Manny’s Café in the Mission District, located near 16th and Valencia streets, starting Thursday and going through Tuesday.

The series kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Kllobuchar making an appearance. On Friday at 5 p.m., O’Rourke will appear.

Then on Saturday, Manny’s Café will host Swalwell starting at 10 a.m. The next day, on Sunday, Booker is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The series’ last event will take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m., featuring Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Manny’s Café has already hosted a slew of other Democratic candidates, including Buttigieg and Castro.

According to Manny’s Café Manny Yekutiel, the venue is also working on possibly securing an appearance by Vice President Joe Biden, another Democrat vying for the presidency, within the coming weeks.

Harris is scheduled to make an appearance next month at Manny’s Café for a Pride Fundraiser on June 29. Tickets for that event cost anywhere between $100 and $2,800.

