



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The start of the 2019 NBA Finals has legions of fans from both teams making all sorts of predictions over whether the Golden State Warriors can extend their dynasty or be stopped by the underdog Toronto Raptors who are making the franchise’s first appearance in the finals.

Taking the friendly wager up to another level, KPIX 5 morning anchor Kenny Choi and morning anchor Michelle Griego challenged their counterparts at Global News Toronto, Jennifer Valentyne and Antony Robart, to a dance-off of sorts. The losing teams’ anchors will have to dance wearing the opposing team’s gear in a highly-trafficked area.

If the Warriors win the finals, Valentyne and Robart are to blast music from East Bay-native MC Hammer, wear parachute pants and Warriors gear, and dance at the corner of Yonge and Charles Streets in downtown Toronto.

Choi – who is actually a Toronto native – expressed confidence the back-to-back champion Warriors will complete the three-peat. “We know who’s going to win, so most likely you’ll have to dance to MC Hammer. If – slim chance – if the Warriors lose, what do you want us to do?”

“If we do win – when we do win,” said Valentyne, “Fisherman’s Wharf … we want you to go down there wearing something Raptors, whether it’s a “We The North” T-shirt or Raptors jersey …”

“And roar and dance like a raptor,” said Robart.

“And dance to a Drake song!” added Valentyne.

“We know the Raptors ‘can’t touch this’ when it comes to the Warriors,” said Griego. “I can’t wait to see you guys in parachute pants.”