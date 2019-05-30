



MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – Authorities are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to underage girls in Millbrae on at least two occasions, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

In the most recent incident, two students reported that they were walking near the upper parking lot at Taylor Middle School around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a man standing outside a car who had his pants down and was masturbating while making eye contact with them.

The students began to run to their classrooms and said that when they looked back the man and vehicle were gone. They reported the incident to school officials.

Millbrae Police Bureau deputies searched surrounding areas and stopped by local schools, but could not locate any suspects or vehicles matching their description.

Investigators believe this may be the same suspect who exposed himself to two girls in the 800 block of Mosswood Lane around 6:40 p.m. May 5.

The victims say the man pulled over on the far side of the road, got out, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to the victims. He then got back into his car and made a U-turn, driving toward the girls, who ran away and told an adult.

The man is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and driving a gray or white Toyota, model year 2005 to 2008, with a spoiler and sun-roof.

“The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and guardians to discuss these types of scenarios with their children to have a plan in place in the event of any encounter with strangers with unknown motives,” the office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident or security footage that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jerri Cosens at (650) 363-4347 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip-Line at (800) 547-2700.

