Filed Under:Drake, Golden State Warriors, Hip Hop, KBLX, NBA, NBA Finals, radio, Toronto Raptors


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, music from Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake won’t be played on a Bay Area radio station.

R&B station KBLX (102.9 FM) said it won’t play songs from the Grammy-award winning musician during the best-of-seven series, which begins Thursday.

“We could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors,” KBLX operations and program director Elroy Smith, said in an email to KPIX 5.

• ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Embracing New Challenges Heading Into NBA Finals

Drake, who was born in Toronto, is the Raptors “global ambassador” and has become a prominent courtside presence at games.

While Drake won’t be heard on KBLX for the next several days, Warriors star Klay Thompson said he wouldn’t necessarily ban all his songs from his playlist.

“I’ve been a Drake fan, since I was in high school. He’s a great artist,” Thompson said Wednesday.

The Splash Brother went on to say, “If it’s one of his soft, you know, R&B songs, I’m going to skip it because I’m in kill mode trying to get these four games. So I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ and anything along that line.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s