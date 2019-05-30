



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, music from Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake won’t be played on a Bay Area radio station.

R&B station KBLX (102.9 FM) said it won’t play songs from the Grammy-award winning musician during the best-of-seven series, which begins Thursday.

“We could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors,” KBLX operations and program director Elroy Smith, said in an email to KPIX 5.

• ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Embracing New Challenges Heading Into NBA Finals

Drake, who was born in Toronto, is the Raptors “global ambassador” and has become a prominent courtside presence at games.

While Drake won’t be heard on KBLX for the next several days, Warriors star Klay Thompson said he wouldn’t necessarily ban all his songs from his playlist.

“I’ve been a Drake fan, since I was in high school. He’s a great artist,” Thompson said Wednesday.

Klay Thompson on listening -or not listening – to @Drake music during the #NBAFinals "If it's one of his soft R&B songs, I'm going to skip it because I'm in kill mode trying to get these 4 games." #DubNation pic.twitter.com/48dfRhgTdg — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) May 29, 2019

The Splash Brother went on to say, “If it’s one of his soft, you know, R&B songs, I’m going to skip it because I’m in kill mode trying to get these four games. So I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ and anything along that line.”