UNION CITY (KPIX 5) – As teachers in the New Haven Unified School District strike for a second week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called on both sides to find a resolution.

In a statement, Thurmond said, “This has gone on long enough. Students are losing out on quality educational minutes with their teachers that they have had all year, and teachers want to be back in the classroom, but are faced with the difficult decision to stand up for themselves.”

“I am happy to do what I can to help with this strike, but I want it known that my priority is to end it, and I will do what I can to encourage all parties to stay at the table until a resolution is reached, preferably as soon as possible,” the superintendent went on to say.

Teachers in the district, which serves Union City and parts of Hayward, have been on strike since May 20th in a dispute over wages.

The teachers’ union is seeking a 7 percent raise over the next two years, down from its initial demand of 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the district is now offering a 2 percent raise starting in January, up from 1 percent, along with a one-time 3 percent bonus for the current school year.

Both sides are expected to return to the bargaining table Thursday.

